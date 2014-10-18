Emirates, safe place to attract and organize the forces of extremism According to .... page Al Khaleej Al Emarat (@......) the ruler of the Sharjah emirate and Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi told the daily that the United Arab Emirates has become a place for attracting an organizing radical groups which eventually will bring a fate similar to that of Turkey to the UAE

Germany Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia same as Supporting Terrorism and in Contradiction with Rhetoric of Defending Human Rights During his interview with German Rheinmain TV network in Frankfurt, the former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder strongly criticized the German government for indirectly contributing to the arms supply to the terrorist organizations.

Former Egyptian Grand Mufti, Ali Gomma: Wahhabism a deviated group, destroyer of Islamic world

Qatar 'oiled German firm's palm' to pull out of tanks deal with Saudi Arabia

Pakistani security forces arrest Jaish-ul-Adl ringleader Pakistani security forces have detained the ringleader of the Jaish-ul-Adl terrorist group as he was traveling by bus in the country’s southwest.

Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline not abandoned: Pakistani minister The Pakistani commerce minister says the country has not abandoned the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project, which is scheduled to provide Pakistan with Iranian natural gas.